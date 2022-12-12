In Friday’s session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) marked $0.89 per share, up from $0.88 in the previous session. While Muscle Maker Inc. has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRIL fell by -22.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.19 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 112.93% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 163.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GRIL has an average volume of 278.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.22%, with a gain of 33.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Muscle Maker Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRIL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRIL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Altium Capital Management LP’s position in GRIL has decreased by -1.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,771,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.67 million, following the sale of -25,630 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GRIL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -69,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 417,746.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its GRIL holdings by -3.17% and now holds 0.15 million GRIL shares valued at $55491.0 with the lessened 4786.0 shares during the period. GRIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.20% at present.