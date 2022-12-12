GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) closed Friday at $20.50 per share, down from $20.51 a day earlier. While GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS fell by -61.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.72 to $8.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) to Sector Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on August 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GDS. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded GDS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32.80 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2022. Deutsche Bank March 24, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GDS, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Raymond James’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $68 for GDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GDS Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GDS is recording an average volume of 1.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.10%, with a gain of 19.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.12, showing growth from the present price of $20.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. 12 West Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GDS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -218,427 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,117,884.

At the end of the first quarter, Cederberg Capital Ltd. decreased its GDS holdings by -13.78% and now holds 2.37 million GDS shares valued at $20.42 million with the lessened -0.38 million shares during the period. GDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.00% at present.