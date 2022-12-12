Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) marked $1.78 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.82. While Ardelyx Inc. has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX rose by 27.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.19 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX. Ladenburg Thalmann also Upgraded ARDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 01, 2021. Jefferies July 21, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ARDX, as published in its report on July 21, 2021. Wedbush’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 316.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -171.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARDX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.13%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.18, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 14,858,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.29 million, following the purchase of 14,858,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,253,378 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,253,378.

ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.50% at present.