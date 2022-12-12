The share price of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) rose to $2.21 per share on Friday from $2.05. While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has overperformed by 7.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA fell by -84.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.34 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.71% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on March 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TSHA. Wells Fargo also rated TSHA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 01, 2022. SMBC Nikko Initiated an Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TSHA, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Needham’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -338.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TSHA is recording an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.99%, with a loss of -5.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.64, showing growth from the present price of $2.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TSHA has decreased by -0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,285,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.65 million, following the sale of -9,898 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in TSHA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.98%.

TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.20% at present.