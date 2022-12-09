As of Thursday, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (NYSE:AZEK) stock closed at $19.36, up from $19.04 the previous day. While The AZEK Company Inc. has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZEK fell by -54.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.56 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AZEK. Wedbush also Downgraded AZEK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. BofA Securities June 17, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 17, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $22. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AZEK, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from April 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AZEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of The AZEK Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AZEK is recording 1.89M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -4.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.45, showing growth from the present price of $19.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AZEK Company Inc. Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) based in the USA. When comparing The AZEK Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -112.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZEK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZEK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $334.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,095,990.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 564,872 position in AZEK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.28%, now holding 9.36 million shares worth $163.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its AZEK holdings by 244.57% and now holds 6.78 million AZEK shares valued at $118.81 million with the added 4.82 million shares during the period.