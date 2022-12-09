The share price of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) rose to $10.24 per share on Thursday from $9.86. While Kronos Worldwide Inc. has overperformed by 3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRO fell by -30.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.78 to $8.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.10% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) recommending Sell. A report published by Standpoint Research on March 28, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KRO. Barclays also reiterated KRO shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2017. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Underweight on August 28, 2015, but set its price target from $11 to $8. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for KRO, as published in its report on August 18, 2015. Barclays’s report from February 03, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $12 for KRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KRO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRO is recording an average volume of 337.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 11.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing decline from the present price of $10.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kronos Worldwide Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Chemicals sector, Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is based in the USA. When comparing Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KRO has increased by 3.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,335,091 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.18 million, following the purchase of 72,085 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in KRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 58,468 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,285,938.

During the first quarter, Kempen Capital Management NV subtracted a -353,918 position in KRO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 75074.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.62%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $11.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KRO holdings by -9.64% and now holds 1.11 million KRO shares valued at $10.53 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. KRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.20% at present.