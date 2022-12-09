The share price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rose to $71.47 per share on Thursday from $71.14. While Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYV fell by -35.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $126.79 to $65.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.04% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) to Buy. A report published by Redburn on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LYV. Macquarie also Upgraded LYV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 05, 2022. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $135. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LYV, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 128.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LYV is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $102.50, showing growth from the present price of $71.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Entertainment sector, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is based in the USA. When comparing Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 95.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 627.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LYV has increased by 2.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,718,051 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.25 billion, following the purchase of 408,299 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another increased to its shares in LYV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 472,038 additional shares for a total stake of worth $815.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,248,035.

During the first quarter, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo subtracted a -61,023 position in LYV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.70%, now holding 7.39 million shares worth $588.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its LYV holdings by 1.86% and now holds 7.01 million LYV shares valued at $557.93 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. LYV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.90% at present.