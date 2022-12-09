Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) marked $47.65 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $47.31. While Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLIC fell by -29.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.45 to $35.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.09% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on February 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KLIC. Needham also reiterated KLIC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 24, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on April 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $64. Cowen resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for KLIC, as published in its report on January 31, 2020. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

KLIC currently pays a dividend of $0.76 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 571.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KLIC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.95%, with a loss of -0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.00, showing growth from the present price of $47.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Shares?

The Singapore based company Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KLIC has decreased by -0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,307,197 shares of the stock, with a value of $348.4 million, following the sale of -60,321 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in KLIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -200,963 additional shares for a total stake of worth $282.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,740,766.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag added a 342,331 position in KLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 4703.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.17%, now holding 2.84 million shares worth $119.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its KLIC holdings by -9.10% and now holds 2.4 million KLIC shares valued at $100.85 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period.