EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) marked $0.72 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.53. While EBET Inc. has overperformed by 36.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBET fell by -97.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.92 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.62% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 07, 2022, Needham started tracking EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) recommending Buy.

Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43832.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of EBET Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -116.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 91.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EBET stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.08%, with a gain of 11.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EBET Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EBET has decreased by -4.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 397,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.37 million, following the sale of -18,363 additional shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in EBET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -109,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 197,731.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its EBET holdings by 165.22% and now holds 72892.0 EBET shares valued at $68518.0 with the added 45408.0 shares during the period. EBET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.10% at present.