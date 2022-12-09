In Thursday’s session, Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) marked $1.66 per share, down from $1.83 in the previous session. While Elevate Credit Inc. has underperformed by -9.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELVT fell by -48.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on January 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ELVT. BTIG Research also rated ELVT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2019. Jefferies January 08, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ELVT, as published in its report on January 08, 2019. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Elevate Credit Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ELVT has an average volume of 273.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a loss of -8.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elevate Credit Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELVT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELVT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELVT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 122,817 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,296,625.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC subtracted a -58,245 position in ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.24%, now holding 1.09 million shares worth $1.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its ELVT holdings by 8.14% and now holds 0.98 million ELVT shares valued at $1.0 million with the added 73900.0 shares during the period. ELVT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.10% at present.