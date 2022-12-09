Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) closed Thursday at $62.69 per share, up from $60.37 a day earlier. While Guidewire Software Inc. has overperformed by 3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWRE fell by -46.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.86 to $52.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.70% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GWRE. RBC Capital Mkts also rated GWRE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 19, 2022. BofA Securities October 04, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for GWRE, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. Stifel’s report from July 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for GWRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Guidewire Software Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GWRE is recording an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.46, showing growth from the present price of $62.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guidewire Software Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GWRE has increased by 0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,664,596 shares of the stock, with a value of $455.35 million, following the purchase of 59,962 additional shares during the last quarter. BAMCO, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GWRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -79,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $361.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,083,288.

During the first quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC added a 62,763 position in GWRE. Principal Global Investors LLC sold an additional -1.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.76%, now holding 3.91 million shares worth $232.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Skye Global Management LP decreased its GWRE holdings by -1.33% and now holds 3.68 million GWRE shares valued at $218.54 million with the lessened 49500.0 shares during the period.