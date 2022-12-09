A share of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) closed at $28.05 per share on Thursday, down from $28.95 day before. While Safehold Inc. has underperformed by -3.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAFE fell by -62.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.66 to $23.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.49% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on August 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SAFE. Morgan Stanley also rated SAFE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2022. Mizuho January 20, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 20, 2022, and set its price target from $96 to $75. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SAFE, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Goldman’s report from January 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $101 for SAFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

It’s important to note that SAFE shareholders are currently getting $0.71 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Safehold Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SAFE is registering an average volume of 340.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.00, showing growth from the present price of $28.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safehold Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Diversified market, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is based in the USA. When comparing Safehold Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 181.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAFE has increased by 8.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,932,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.76 million, following the purchase of 222,128 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SAFE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.87%.

At the end of the first quarter, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its SAFE holdings by 7.27% and now holds 1.67 million SAFE shares valued at $48.74 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. SAFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.50% at present.