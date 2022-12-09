In Thursday’s session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) marked $8.10 per share, up from $7.58 in the previous session. While CureVac N.V. has overperformed by 6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -80.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.49 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.76% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) to Underperform. A report published by JMP Securities on January 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CVAC. Deutsche Bank also rated CVAC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2021. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for CVAC, as published in its report on April 26, 2021. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CureVac N.V.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CVAC has an average volume of 340.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 5.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 582,066.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,831 position in CVAC. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.38%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $3.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its CVAC holdings by 0.53% and now holds 0.33 million CVAC shares valued at $2.43 million with the added 1758.0 shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.