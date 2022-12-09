Within its last year performance, EC fell by -29.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.47 to $8.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.17% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on December 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EC. JP Morgan also Downgraded EC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2021. BofA Securities March 15, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EC, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from January 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for EC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Investors in Ecopetrol S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.26 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ecopetrol S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EC is recording 1.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -3.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.09, showing growth from the present price of $9.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecopetrol S.A. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Integrated market is dominated by Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) based in the Colombia. When comparing Ecopetrol S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 149.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Investment Management’s position in EC has increased by 26.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,863,877 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.24 million, following the purchase of 595,190 additional shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in EC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -49,274 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,665,596.

During the first quarter, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co. added a 188,838 position in EC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 32149.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.17%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $14.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EC holdings by -8.53% and now holds 1.25 million EC shares valued at $12.29 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. EC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.