DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) closed Thursday at $25.00 per share, up from $24.64 a day earlier. While DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DV fell by -22.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.90 to $17.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.27% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DV. BMO Capital Markets also rated DV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. JP Morgan February 23, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 23, 2022, and set its price target from $42 to $32. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DV, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Truist’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for DV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DV is recording an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -7.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.55, showing growth from the present price of $25.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Shares?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 81.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 27.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,058,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $177.08 million, following the purchase of 6,058,084 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,007,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,929,123.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 200,297 position in DV. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.30%, now holding 4.94 million shares worth $144.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management decreased its DV holdings by -9.64% and now holds 3.75 million DV shares valued at $109.63 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period.