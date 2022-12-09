Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) marked $18.89 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $18.44. While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBLK fell by -19.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.99 to $16.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) recommending Buy. Pareto also Downgraded SBLK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. DNB Markets July 29, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SBLK, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. DNB Markets’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10.40 for SBLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

SBLK currently pays a dividend of $4.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.95M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SBLK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.43, showing growth from the present price of $18.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Shares?

The Greece based company Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in SBLK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 83.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,982,502 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,547,542.

During the first quarter, PSG Asset Management subtracted a -50,381 position in SBLK. Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC purchased an additional 93514.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.04%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $16.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SBLK holdings by -2.16% and now holds 0.92 million SBLK shares valued at $16.11 million with the lessened 20400.0 shares during the period. SBLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.70% at present.