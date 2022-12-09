In Thursday’s session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) marked $8.19 per share, down from $8.42 in the previous session. While Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has underperformed by -2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBR rose by 26.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.39 to $5.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.08% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

With EBR’s current dividend of $0.15 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EBR has an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.70, showing growth from the present price of $8.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EBR has increased by 26.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,604,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $82.34 million, following the purchase of 1,783,170 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors made another increased to its shares in EBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 102,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,293,339.

At the end of the first quarter, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA increased its EBR holdings by 95.07% and now holds 2.05 million EBR shares valued at $19.67 million with the added 1.0 million shares during the period. EBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.24% at present.