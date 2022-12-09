A share of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) closed at $2.65 per share on Thursday, up from $2.22 day before. While Bioventus Inc. has overperformed by 19.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BVS fell by -80.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.57 to $1.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.35% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 22, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BVS. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded BVS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on March 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BVS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for BVS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bioventus Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BVS is registering an average volume of 424.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.56%, with a gain of 22.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bioventus Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BVS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BVS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Juniper Investment Co. LLC’s position in BVS has increased by 35.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,593,463 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.39 million, following the purchase of 1,215,414 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in BVS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,096,185.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 143,551 position in BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 50462.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.74%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $11.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC decreased its BVS holdings by -0.55% and now holds 1.3 million BVS shares valued at $10.57 million with the lessened 7200.0 shares during the period. BVS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.