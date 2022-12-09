A share of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) closed at $171.71 per share on Thursday, up from $170.16 day before. While Axon Enterprise Inc. has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXON rose by 13.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.85 to $82.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.30% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AXON. Credit Suisse also rated AXON shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $169 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2022. JP Morgan February 25, 2022d the rating to Overweight on February 25, 2022, and set its price target from $222 to $192. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for AXON, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $232 for AXON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AXON is registering an average volume of 533.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $171.83, showing growth from the present price of $171.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axon Enterprise Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Aerospace & Defense market, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is based in the USA. When comparing Axon Enterprise Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 119.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -75.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXON has decreased by -0.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,172,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $897.77 million, following the sale of -37,386 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AXON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -245,139 additional shares for a total stake of worth $884.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,079,867.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 285,423 position in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.11%, now holding 2.65 million shares worth $384.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AXON holdings by -3.12% and now holds 2.17 million AXON shares valued at $315.97 million with the lessened 69978.0 shares during the period. AXON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.