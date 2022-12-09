As of Thursday, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock closed at $2.99, down from $3.00 the previous day. While Autolus Therapeutics plc has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUTL fell by -55.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.94 to $1.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.77% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on January 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AUTL. H.C. Wainwright also rated AUTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 28, 2020. SunTrust initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL, as published in its report on July 22, 2020. Mizuho’s report from April 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AUTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 903.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AUTL is recording 167.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.58%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.61, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autolus Therapeutics plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AUTL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 72,933 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,215,788.

At the end of the first quarter, J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt increased its AUTL holdings by 0.39% and now holds 1.37 million AUTL shares valued at $3.91 million with the added 5328.0 shares during the period. AUTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.00% at present.