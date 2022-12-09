Within its last year performance, APEN rose by 16.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.30 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 77.94% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) to Hold. A report published by Cowen on December 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APEN. Stifel also rated APEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2021. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on September 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for APEN, as published in its report on May 17, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from April 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $2 for APEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and APEN is recording an average volume of 669.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.75%, with a loss of -1.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.80, showing growth from the present price of $10.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in APEN has increased by 6.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,973,906 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.59 million, following the purchase of 250,896 additional shares during the last quarter. CPMG, Inc. made another increased to its shares in APEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 58,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,963,641.

During the first quarter, Stonepine Capital Management LLC added a 670,632 position in APEN. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.65%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $12.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its APEN holdings by 92.95% and now holds 1.84 million APEN shares valued at $11.86 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. APEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.