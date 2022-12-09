Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) closed Thursday at $17.07 per share, up from $16.15 a day earlier. While Global Ship Lease Inc. has overperformed by 5.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSL fell by -25.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.02 to $14.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on July 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GSL. Jefferies also rated GSL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2021. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2019, and assigned a price target of $15. Clarksons Platou initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GSL, as published in its report on April 09, 2019. Clarkson Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

The current dividend for GSL investors is set at $1.50 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GSL is recording an average volume of 546.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GSL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Global Ship Lease Inc. Shares?

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Global Ship Lease Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GSL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GSL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Punch & Associates Investment Man’s position in GSL has decreased by -0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,859,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.8 million, following the sale of -6,133 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in GSL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -117,515 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,578,734.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 803,700 position in GSL. Whitefort Capital Management, LP purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 89.97%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $24.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its GSL holdings by -30.06% and now holds 1.41 million GSL shares valued at $24.12 million with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. GSL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.50% at present.