EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) closed Wednesday at $8.64 per share, down from $10.56 a day earlier. While EZCORP Inc. has underperformed by -18.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EZPW rose by 20.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.68 to $5.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.17% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on September 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EZPW. B. Riley FBR also rated EZPW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2019. Jefferies August 04, 2017d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EZPW, as published in its report on August 04, 2017. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of EZCORP Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EZPW is recording an average volume of 444.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -13.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EZPW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EZCORP Inc. Shares?

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Credit Services market. When comparing EZCORP Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 225.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EZPW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EZPW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EZPW has decreased by -1.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,144,152 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.67 million, following the sale of -146,916 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in EZPW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 174,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,049,141.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 122,964 position in EZPW. First Wilshire Securities Managem sold an additional 1883.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.07%, now holding 2.65 million shares worth $25.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its EZPW holdings by 1.67% and now holds 2.32 million EZPW shares valued at $22.41 million with the added 38000.0 shares during the period. EZPW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.40% at present.