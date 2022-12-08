Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) marked $6.10 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.30. While Vor Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 41.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOR fell by -55.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.37 to $3.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.39% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VOR. H.C. Wainwright also rated VOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VOR, as published in its report on December 02, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for VOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Vor Biopharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 101.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VOR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.68%, with a gain of 32.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vor Biopharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in VOR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,416 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,181,235.

During the first quarter, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors LP added a 624,849 position in VOR. Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.73%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $7.05 million. VOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.