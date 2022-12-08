The share price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) fell to $9.24 per share on Wednesday from $9.27. While Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWKS fell by -67.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.32 to $7.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on January 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TWKS. Wolfe Research also rated TWKS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TWKS, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for TWKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TWKS is recording an average volume of 815.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a gain of 1.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.95, showing growth from the present price of $9.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thoughtworks Holding Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GIC Pte Ltd.’s position in TWKS has increased by 13.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,858,662 shares of the stock, with a value of $200.45 million, following the purchase of 2,402,016 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in TWKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 928,299 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,479,055.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 430,282 position in TWKS. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 18695.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.58%, now holding 3.26 million shares worth $31.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its TWKS holdings by 7.09% and now holds 3.26 million TWKS shares valued at $31.33 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. TWKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.50% at present.