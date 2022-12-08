Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) closed Wednesday at $25.38 per share, down from $25.46 a day earlier. While Paycor HCM Inc. has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYCR fell by -19.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.95 to $20.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.94% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) recommending Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PYCR. BMO Capital Markets also rated PYCR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PYCR, as published in its report on September 01, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for PYCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paycor HCM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PYCR is recording an average volume of 600.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -12.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.79, showing growth from the present price of $25.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycor HCM Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PYCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PYCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ClearBridge Investments LLC’s position in PYCR has increased by 14.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,310,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $161.8 million, following the purchase of 682,777 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,112,371 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,112,371.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 978,405 position in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.16%, now holding 4.37 million shares worth $133.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its PYCR holdings by -25.61% and now holds 3.69 million PYCR shares valued at $112.38 million with the lessened -1.27 million shares during the period.