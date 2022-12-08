Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) marked $38.05 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $38.98. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -67.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.33 to $37.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.02% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NTLA. Citigroup also rated NTLA shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $54. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NTLA, as published in its report on June 16, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for NTLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NTLA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -26.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.65, showing growth from the present price of $38.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has increased by 1.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,657,052 shares of the stock, with a value of $509.7 million, following the purchase of 142,472 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 103,556 additional shares for a total stake of worth $340.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,449,285.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 193,363 position in NTLA. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.57%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $156.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NTLA holdings by -14.51% and now holds 2.69 million NTLA shares valued at $141.86 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.