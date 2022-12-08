The share price of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) fell to $15.75 per share on Wednesday from $16.15. While IMAX Corporation has underperformed by -2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAX fell by -10.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.25 to $12.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMAX. Rosenblatt also rated IMAX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for IMAX, as published in its report on July 28, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18.60 for IMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of IMAX Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IMAX is recording an average volume of 703.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -6.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.70, showing growth from the present price of $15.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMAX Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIAM LLC’s position in IMAX has increased by 27.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,493,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.47 million, following the purchase of 759,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IMAX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -26,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,703,336.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 25,208 position in IMAX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.97%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $26.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. increased its IMAX holdings by 5.83% and now holds 1.99 million IMAX shares valued at $25.35 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.