A share of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) closed at $76.28 per share on Wednesday, up from $74.05 day before. While Ambarella Inc. has overperformed by 3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBA fell by -64.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $224.86 to $49.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, Cowen Reiterated Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) to Outperform. A report published by Needham on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMBA. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on March 01, 2022, but set its price target from $205 to $175. Stifel resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AMBA, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Rosenblatt’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $200 for AMBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ambarella Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBA is registering an average volume of 571.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a gain of 2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.49, showing growth from the present price of $76.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambarella Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMBA has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,417,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $187.02 million, following the purchase of 18,925 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMBA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -50,554 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,142,353.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -22,711 position in AMBA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.24%, now holding 1.34 million shares worth $73.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its AMBA holdings by 97.18% and now holds 1.29 million AMBA shares valued at $70.8 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. AMBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.20% at present.