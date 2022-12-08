In Wednesday’s session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) marked $11.16 per share, down from $12.15 in the previous session. While Cogent Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -8.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COGT rose by 32.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.07 to $3.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.94% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for COGT. Jefferies also rated COGT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on December 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $22. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COGT, as published in its report on October 14, 2020.

Analysis of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COGT has an average volume of 811.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a loss of -11.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.17, showing growth from the present price of $11.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Commodore Capital LP’s position in COGT has decreased by -12.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,319,940 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.97 million, following the sale of -624,768 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in COGT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 39.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its COGT holdings by 391.04% and now holds 3.41 million COGT shares valued at $46.53 million with the added 2.71 million shares during the period.