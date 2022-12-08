In Wednesday’s session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) marked $8.55 per share, up from $8.51 in the previous session. While Paya Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYA rose by 29.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.50 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.69% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 26, 2022, BTIG Research Reiterated Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) to Buy. A report published by Tigress Financial on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PAYA. Morgan Stanley also rated PAYA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 23, 2021. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PAYA, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PAYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAYA has an average volume of 478.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -8.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paya Holdings Inc. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Paya Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 117.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 146.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in PAYA has decreased by -6.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,693,889 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.94 million, following the sale of -688,165 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in PAYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -439,365 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,829,405.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -20,272 position in PAYA. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.32%, now holding 5.02 million shares worth $40.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westfield Capital Management Co. decreased its PAYA holdings by -5.89% and now holds 4.99 million PAYA shares valued at $40.1 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. PAYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.