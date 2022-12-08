A share of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) closed at $37.52 per share on Wednesday, up from $37.19 day before. While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMLX.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -172.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMLX is registering an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a loss of -2.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.75, showing growth from the present price of $37.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in AMLX has decreased by -19.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,770,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.84 million, following the sale of -1,400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in AMLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,931,625 additional shares for a total stake of worth $195.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,472,033.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,496,098 position in AMLX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 229.52%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $74.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its AMLX holdings by 575.00% and now holds 1.35 million AMLX shares valued at $48.15 million with the added 1.15 million shares during the period. AMLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.70% at present.