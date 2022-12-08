Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) marked $4.65 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.02. While Vera Bradley Inc. has overperformed by 15.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRA fell by -54.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.32 to $2.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.30% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cowen on March 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for VRA. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated VRA shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2020. Cowen December 17, 2019d the rating to Outperform on December 17, 2019, and set its price target from $12 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VRA, as published in its report on September 05, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for VRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Vera Bradley Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 264.90K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VRA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a gain of 22.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing growth from the present price of $4.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vera Bradley Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in VRA has decreased by -13.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,954,279 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.35 million, following the sale of -308,209 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -51,326 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,260,896.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP subtracted a -569,899 position in VRA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.85%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $3.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its VRA holdings by 7.72% and now holds 0.8 million VRA shares valued at $2.6 million with the added 57276.0 shares during the period. VRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.70% at present.