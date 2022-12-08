Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) marked $22.13 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.21. While Manchester United plc has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 44.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.35 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.68% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to Buy. Gabelli & Co Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2016, and assigned a price target of $23.40. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MANU, as published in its report on June 03, 2015. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 27, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

MANU currently pays a dividend of $0.18 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Manchester United plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MANU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing decline from the present price of $22.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MANU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MANU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ariel Investments LLC’s position in MANU has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,424,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $149.21 million, following the sale of -179,596 additional shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd. made another increased to its shares in MANU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 132,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,925,176.

At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its MANU holdings by 346.68% and now holds 1.72 million MANU shares valued at $22.47 million with the added 1.34 million shares during the period. MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.