As of Tuesday, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc.’s (NYSE:AOMR) stock closed at $5.80, down from $6.21 the previous day. While Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. has underperformed by -6.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AOMR fell by -65.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.93 to $5.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) to Underperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AOMR. UBS also Downgraded AOMR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 01, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for AOMR, as published in its report on July 12, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from July 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for AOMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR)

Investors in Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Angel Oak Mortgage Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AOMR is recording 99.08K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.36%, with a loss of -19.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing growth from the present price of $5.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AOMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AOMR holdings by 25.68% and now holds 0.82 million AOMR shares valued at $8.45 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. AOMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.