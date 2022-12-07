As of Tuesday, RXO Inc.’s (NYSE:RXO) stock closed at $18.12, up from $17.98 the previous day. While RXO Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On December 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for RXO. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for RXO, as published in its report on November 22, 2022. Vertical Research’s report from November 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for RXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RXO Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RXO is recording 1.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RXO Inc. Shares?

The Trucking market is dominated by RXO Inc. (RXO) based in the USA. When comparing RXO Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,675,369 shares of the stock, with a value of $266.18 million, following the purchase of 12,675,369 additional shares during the last quarter.

RXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.72% at present.