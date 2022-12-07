The share price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) rose to $13.88 per share on Tuesday from $13.69. While Beyond Meat Inc. has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -79.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.49 to $11.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.51% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on November 23, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for BYND. Piper Sandler also reiterated BYND shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 24, 2022. Barclays May 12, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $80 to $25. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from March 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $29 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BYND is recording an average volume of 3.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.46%, with a gain of 7.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BYND has increased by 2.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,551,760 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.16 million, following the purchase of 145,393 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -85,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,538,420.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 32,325 position in BYND. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 35.91%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $21.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its BYND holdings by 88.99% and now holds 1.17 million BYND shares valued at $18.34 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.20% at present.