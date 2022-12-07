GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) closed Tuesday at $0.75 per share, down from $0.80 a day earlier. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has underperformed by -7.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -79.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.30 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.63% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOVX is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a loss of -5.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in GOVX has increased by 160.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,045,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.98 million, following the purchase of 643,897 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GOVX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 113.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 291,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 547,424.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GOVX holdings by 659.38% and now holds 0.17 million GOVX shares valued at $0.16 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.80% at present.