In the current trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (EXK) stock is trading at the price of $3.40, a gain of 6.58% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -41.18% less than its 52-week high of $5.78 and 37.65% better than its 52-week low of $2.47. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.15% below the high and +9.32% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EXK’s SMA-200 is $3.69.

It is also essential to consider EXK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.46 for the last year.EXK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.97, resulting in an 7.90 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.86 in simple terms.

An overview of Endeavour Silver Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) traded 2,332,952 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.38 and price change of -0.28. With the moving average of $3.36 and a price change of +0.90, about 2,491,133 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EXK’s 100-day average volume is 2,332,020 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.28 and a price change of +0.16.