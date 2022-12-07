In Tuesday’s session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) marked $3.55 per share, down from $3.77 in the previous session. While Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has underperformed by -5.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILPT fell by -84.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.73 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Berenberg on October 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ILPT. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. RBC Capital Mkts August 07, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ILPT, as published in its report on August 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

With ILPT’s current dividend of $0.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ILPT has an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a loss of -11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ILPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ILPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ILPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ILPT has increased by 3.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,764,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.38 million, following the purchase of 391,336 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ILPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -692,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,859,933.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,180,242 position in ILPT. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 57400.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.55%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $10.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ILPT holdings by 0.39% and now holds 1.39 million ILPT shares valued at $6.52 million with the added 5417.0 shares during the period. ILPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.