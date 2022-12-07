Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) marked $2.75 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.87. While Allbirds Inc. has underperformed by -4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -81.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.69 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BIRD. Stifel July 20, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 20, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $5. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BIRD, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. Jefferies’s report from March 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Allbirds Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BIRD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a gain of 6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.09, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIRD has increased by 6.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,885,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.57 million, following the purchase of 532,692 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 102,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,818,923.

During the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC subtracted a -435,952 position in BIRD. Managed Account Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.23%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $10.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its BIRD holdings by 0.04% and now holds 3.03 million BIRD shares valued at $10.41 million with the added 1130.0 shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.50% at present.