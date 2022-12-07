Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) marked $19.66 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $20.19. While Adicet Bio Inc. has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACET rose by 44.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.87 to $9.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.89% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) recommending Overweight. A report published by SMBC Nikko on March 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACET. Truist also rated ACET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 08, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ACET, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for ACET shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)

In order to gain a clear picture of Adicet Bio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 591.66K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACET stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.83%, with a gain of 10.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.09, showing growth from the present price of $19.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adicet Bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in ACET has increased by 7.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,241,472 shares of the stock, with a value of $69.94 million, following the purchase of 290,191 additional shares during the last quarter. Cowen & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in ACET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -534 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,443,246.

During the first quarter, RA Capital Management LP added a 304,979 position in ACET. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 311.52%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $32.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ACET holdings by 14.59% and now holds 1.89 million ACET shares valued at $31.08 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period.