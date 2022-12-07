In Tuesday’s session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) marked $0.78 per share, down from $0.87 in the previous session. While Bit Digital Inc. has underperformed by -10.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT fell by -90.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.66 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bit Digital Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BTBT has an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -9.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in BTBT has increased by 48.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 784,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.83 million, following the purchase of 254,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC made another decreased to its shares in BTBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -55.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -957,091 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 752,728.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -334,463 position in BTBT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 74.01%, now holding 0.64 million shares worth $0.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC decreased its BTBT holdings by -31.07% and now holds 0.58 million BTBT shares valued at $0.62 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. BTBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.