Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) closed Monday at $0.56 per share, down from $0.59 a day earlier. While Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GROV fell by -94.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.50 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.92% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on June 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GROV.

Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GROV is recording an average volume of 454.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.84%, with a loss of -18.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GROV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GROV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GROV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sculptor Capital LP’s position in GROV has decreased by -4.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,876,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.81 million, following the sale of -418,438 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its GROV holdings by -30.72% and now holds 0.52 million GROV shares valued at $0.69 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. GROV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.90% at present.