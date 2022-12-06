BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) marked $0.24 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.24. While BIT Mining Limited has overperformed by 0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTCM fell by -96.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.19 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.95% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BIT Mining Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 784.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BTCM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.13%, with a gain of 23.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BIT Mining Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in BTCM has increased by 25.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,232,875 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.27 million, following the purchase of 247,691 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BTCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 498.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 658,046 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 790,173.

At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its BTCM holdings by 622.72% and now holds 0.3 million BTCM shares valued at $66178.0 with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. BTCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.