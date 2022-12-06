WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) closed Monday at $3.97 per share, up from $3.94 a day earlier. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -77.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.07 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Underweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WW. Jefferies also Downgraded WW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WW, as published in its report on December 15, 2020. Citigroup’s report from September 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $32 for WW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of WW International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WW is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.31%, with a gain of 2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.96, showing growth from the present price of $3.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -201,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,938,632.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -498,918 position in WW. Federated MDTA LLC sold an additional -0.57 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.37%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $13.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its WW holdings by 197.34% and now holds 1.93 million WW shares valued at $8.73 million with the added 1.28 million shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.