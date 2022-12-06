The share price of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) fell to $2.15 per share on Monday from $2.37. While Angi Inc. has underperformed by -9.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI fell by -75.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.28 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.76% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) recommending Sell. Truist also reiterated ANGI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Sector Perform on August 06, 2021, but set its price target from $15 to $14. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ANGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Angi Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANGI is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.96%, with a loss of -1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.99, showing growth from the present price of $2.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in ANGI has decreased by -26.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,231,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.85 million, following the sale of -3,285,708 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ANGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 556,774 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,363,901.

During the first quarter, Freshford Capital Management LLC subtracted a -715,710 position in ANGI. Schroder Investment Management No purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.72%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $5.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ANGI holdings by -2.69% and now holds 2.53 million ANGI shares valued at $5.45 million with the lessened 70017.0 shares during the period. ANGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.00% at present.