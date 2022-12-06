PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) marked $4.12 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $4.26. While PLBY Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLBY fell by -88.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.90 to $2.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.75% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Downgraded PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) to Hold. Loop Capital also reiterated PLBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 02, 2022, but set its price target from $49 to $39. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLBY, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for PLBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PLBY Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 844.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLBY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.21%, with a gain of 17.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.80, showing growth from the present price of $4.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLBY Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Builders Union LLP’s position in PLBY has increased by 481.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,637,007 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.17 million, following the purchase of 3,011,944 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PLBY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,734,502.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -68,796 position in PLBY. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.29%, now holding 0.9 million shares worth $3.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PLBY holdings by 22.96% and now holds 0.61 million PLBY shares valued at $2.22 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PLBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.80% at present.