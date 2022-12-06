A share of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) closed at $0.89 per share on Monday, down from $0.99 day before. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -10.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY fell by -91.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $0.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -89.29% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) recommending Neutral. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for PGY.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PGY is registering an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.03%, with a loss of -15.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 74,384,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $103.39 million, following the purchase of 74,384,378 additional shares during the last quarter. Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt made another decreased to its shares in PGY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.82%.

PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.60% at present.