A share of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) closed at $13.00 per share on Monday, down from $14.62 day before. While Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -11.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM fell by -87.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.86 to $11.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, UBS started tracking Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 09, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for AFRM. Goldman also rated AFRM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Underperform rating on June 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on May 11, 2022. Stephens’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. MoffettNathanson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AFRM is registering an average volume of 12.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.54%, with a gain of 3.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.85, showing growth from the present price of $13.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AFRM has increased by 10.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,433,886 shares of the stock, with a value of $550.6 million, following the purchase of 2,642,358 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in AFRM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,823,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $411.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,510,103.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 852,723 position in AFRM. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 5.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.51%, now holding 16.93 million shares worth $339.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, GIC Pte Ltd. increased its AFRM holdings by 0.02% and now holds 16.33 million AFRM shares valued at $327.66 million with the added 3898.0 shares during the period. AFRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.